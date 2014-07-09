Works consistently well to break up mud and soils and rinse spot-free, even on glass. The high-foaming formula surrounds dirt and road grime and lifts them off the surface of your clear coat for scratch-free cleaning. And, as you wash, the dual-action formula leaves a layer of carnauba wax for incredible shine and protection. You simply wash and wax in one fast step! Ten, just rinse and dry for incredible results.

Supreme shine

Saves time

Eco friendly

Model: T75A