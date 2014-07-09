Turtle Wax Zip Wax Car Wash & Wax Perspective: front
Turtle Wax Zip Wax Car Wash & Wax Perspective: back
Turtle Wax Zip Wax Car Wash & Wax

16 fl ozUPC: 0007466011175
Works consistently well to break up mud and soils and rinse spot-free, even on glass. The high-foaming formula surrounds dirt and road grime and lifts them off the surface of your clear coat for scratch-free cleaning. And, as you wash, the dual-action formula leaves a layer of carnauba wax for incredible shine and protection. You simply wash and wax in one fast step! Ten, just rinse and dry for incredible results.

  • Supreme shine
  • Saves time
  • Eco friendly

Model: T75A