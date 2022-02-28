Tuscany Candle™ Lilac Blossom Scented Jar Candle - Purple Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Tuscany Candle™ Lilac Blossom Scented Jar Candle - Purple Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Tuscany Candle™ Lilac Blossom Scented Jar Candle - Purple

18 ozUPC: 0064412450122
Purchase Options
Located in SSNL - EASTER

Product Details

Add warmth and everyday elegance to your home with this premium fragranced candle.

  • Premium marbled wax with two wicks
  • Embossed Tuscany lid
  • Poured in the USA
  • 3.75 inches length x 3.75 inches width x 6 inches height
  • Weight: 2 pounds 3 ounces

Warning: burn candle within sight; keep away from things that catch fire; keep away from children and pets; place on a temperature-safe surface; container will be hot when candle is lit; do not burn more than four hours at a time.