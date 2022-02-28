Add warmth and everyday elegance to your home with this premium fragranced candle.

Premium marbled wax with two wicks

Embossed Tuscany lid

Poured in the USA

Dimensions: 3.75 Inch L x 3.75 Inch W x 6 Inch H

Warning: burn candle within sight; keep away from things that catch fire. Keep away from children and pets. Place on a temperature-safe surface. Container will be hot when candle is lit; do not burn more than four hours at a time.