Ingredients

Heavy Cream (Cream, Milk Solids, Cellulose Gel, Carrageenan, Cellulose Gum), Sugar, Eggs, Semi-sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Cream Cheese (Cream, Milk, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Guar Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate, Carrageenan, Carob Bean Gum, Bacterial Culture), Canola Oil, White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Glucose, Sour Cream (Milk, Cream, Nonfat Milk, Guar Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate, Carrageenan, Carob Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Bacterial Culture, Microbial Enzyme), Nonfat Dry Milk, Modified Corn Starch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Margarine (Modified Palm Oil, Modified Palm Kernel Oil, Canola Oil, Water, Salt, Whey, Vegetable Monoglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta-carotene [For Color], Cholecalciferol), Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Modified Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate), White Chocolatey Coating (Sugar, Fractionated Palm Kernel Oil, Whey, Nonfat Milk, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Chocolatey Coating (Sugar, Fractionated Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Powder, Whey, Nonfat Milk, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Molasses, Salt, Baking Soda, Alginate Blend (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Sodium Alginate), Corn Starch, Egg Whites, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More