Our garden products reflects designs that are current or en vogue It doesn t necessarily reference historical design styles and often provides a feeling of everything in its place They are named for its high quality durability stability and with standing capacity for generations We provide unique creative and innovative inspiring designs luxurious look texture for all kind of space and variety of selections for shopping Features . VNS Perennial Ryegrass Seed. Bulk Bagged Specifications . Coverage New Lawns 3 500 sq ft Over Seeding 7 000 sq ft