Twinings Earl Grey Black Tea Bags
50 ctUPC: 0007017705113
Brighten up your day with the distinctive taste and aroma of this classic tea. At Twinings, we take great care to ensure that the Earl Grey tea you drink today tastes extraordinary. Fresh, fragrant, and flavored with distinctive notes of citrus and bergamot, this Earl Grey tea has all the taste of the original.
Master Blender's Notes:
- Notes: Fragrant, floral, citrusy
- Color: Translucent, reddish-brown
- Steep Time: 3 minutes (recommended)