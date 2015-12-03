Our Irish Breakfast tea pays tribute to the Irish, who are well-known for the love of strong teas. This blend combines teas carefully selected from four distinct regions to give it added body, flavour and strength. The bold taste originates from teas grown in the tropical climate of Assam and the rich, amber colour from teas grown in the fertile terra rossa soil of Kenya. The hardiness from these regions is complemented by the softer and more subtle teas from other regions to yield a full-bodied tea with a smooth finish.

Strength: 4/4

Thick, malty, full-bodied

Origins: Kenya, Indonesia, Assam and China