Twinings of London Cold Infuse Watermelon & Mint Flavored Cold Water Enhancer
12 ctUPC: 0007017722623
Product Details
- Drop, leave, shake & enjoy.
- Liven up your water the easy way!
- Just drop in your bottle & go!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1infuser (2.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Red Hibiscus, Rosehips, Natural Strawberry, Watermelon and Mint Flavours With Other Natural Flavours, Beetroot, Natural Flavour (Steviol Glycosides), Orange Peel
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
