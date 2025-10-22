Darjeeling teas are grown in the foothills of the Himalayan Mountains in northeast India. The high altitude, soil and climate of the Darjeeling plantations contribute towards the unique and delicate taste of this tea. Twinings Darjeeling uses the finest first and second flush teas (those picked in the spring and summer) in this blend. Darjeeling is often regarded by connoisseurs as one of the finest teas. Darjeeling is best drunk black or with a touch of milk.