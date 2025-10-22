Twinings Of London® Darjeeling Pure Black Tea Bags Perspective: front
Twinings Of London® Darjeeling Pure Black Tea Bags Perspective: left
Twinings Of London® Darjeeling Pure Black Tea Bags Perspective: right
20 ctUPC: 0007017715412
Darjeeling teas are grown in the foothills of the Himalayan Mountains in northeast India. The high altitude, soil and climate of the Darjeeling plantations contribute towards the unique and delicate taste of this tea. Twinings Darjeeling uses the finest first and second flush teas (those picked in the spring and summer) in this blend. Darjeeling is often regarded by connoisseurs as one of the finest teas. Darjeeling is best drunk black or with a touch of milk.

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag
Amount per serving
Calories2.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.009g
Monounsaturated Fat0.002g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7mg0.3%
Total Carbohydrate0.71g0.26%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Copper0.02mg2%
Iron0.047mg0%
Magnesium7mg2%
Manganese0.52mg25%
Niacin0mg0%
Phosphorus2.37mg0%
Potassium88mg2%
Riboflavin0.03mg2%
Thiamin0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0mg0%
Vitamin K0mcg0%
Zinc0.047mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Fine Black Tea Expertly Selected from Darjeeling, India, in the Foothills of the Himalayas

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

