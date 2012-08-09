Twinings Of London® Irish Breakfast Pure Black Tea Bags
Product Details
Our Irish Breakfast tea pays tribute to the Irish, who are well-known for their love of strong teas. This blend combines teas carefully selected from four distinct regions to give it added body, flavour and strength. The bold taste originates from teas grown in the tropical climate of Assa and the rich, amber colour from teas grown in the fertile terra rossa soil of Kenya. The hardiness from these regions is complemented by the softer and more subtle teas from Indonesia and China to yield a full-bodied tea with a smooth finish.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fine Black Tea Expertly Selected from Kenya, Indonesia, Assam and China
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More