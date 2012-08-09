Twinings Of London® Irish Breakfast Pure Black Tea Bags Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Twinings Of London® Irish Breakfast Pure Black Tea Bags Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Twinings Of London® Irish Breakfast Pure Black Tea Bags Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Twinings Of London® Irish Breakfast Pure Black Tea Bags

20 ctUPC: 0007017715424
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11

Product Details

Our Irish Breakfast tea pays tribute to the Irish, who are well-known for their love of strong teas. This blend combines teas carefully selected from four distinct regions to give it added body, flavour and strength. The bold taste originates from teas grown in the tropical climate of Assa and the rich, amber colour from teas grown in the fertile terra rossa soil of Kenya. The hardiness from these regions is complemented by the softer and more subtle teas from Indonesia and China to yield a full-bodied tea with a smooth finish.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag
Amount per serving
Calories2.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.009g
Monounsaturated Fat0.002g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7mg0.3%
Total Carbohydrate0.71g0.26%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Copper0.02mg2%
Iron0.047mg0%
Magnesium7mg2%
Manganese0.52mg25%
Niacin0mg0%
Riboflavin0.03mg2%
Thiamin0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0mg0%
Vitamin K0mcg0%
Zinc0.047mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fine Black Tea Expertly Selected from Kenya, Indonesia, Assam and China

Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More