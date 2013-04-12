The zesty citrus flavor of lemon has been invigorating the tea experience for hundreds of years. Chinese herbalists were known to use the pungent taste of ginger in tea over 2500 years ago. Today, the expert blenders have combined these two great flavors for a lively and enjoyable herbal tea experience.

Lemon & Ginger Herbal Tea from Twinings of London is a comforting herbal tea expertly blended with ginger and the tangy flavor of lemon to deliver a soothing tea with a warm, inviting aroma and spiced lemon taste.