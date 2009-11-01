Two Good Meyer Lemon Lowfat Greek Yogurt Cups Perspective: front
Two Good Meyer Lemon Lowfat Greek Yogurt Cups Perspective: back
Two Good Meyer Lemon Lowfat Greek Yogurt Cups Perspective: left
Two Good Meyer Lemon Lowfat Greek Yogurt Cups Perspective: right
Two Good Meyer Lemon Lowfat Greek Yogurt Cups Perspective: top
Two Good Meyer Lemon Lowfat Greek Yogurt Cups Perspective: bottom
Two Good Meyer Lemon Lowfat Greek Yogurt Cups

4 ct / 5.3 ozUPC: 0003663203939
Product Details

We're proud to be part of the B Corp Movement™ which is all about using business as a force of good in the world. Read more on www.bcorporation.net We make delicious yogurt using a unique slow-straining process that cuts down sugar and turns up taste. Less sugar, more goodness.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving sizeoz
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g
Saturated Fat1g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg
Sodium30mg
Total Carbohydrate3g
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar2g
Protein12g
Calcium80mg
Iron0mg
Potassium100mg
Vitamin D2mcg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cultured Reduced Fat Milk, Water, Meyer Lemon Puree, Less than 1%: Tapioca Starch, Carob Bean Gum, Natural Flavors, Stevia Leaf Reb M, Sea Salt, Citric Acid, Vitamin D3, Active Yogurt Cultures L. Bulgaricus & S. Thermophilus.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
