Two Good Meyer Lemon Lowfat Greek Yogurt Cups
Product Details
We're proud to be part of the B Corp Movement™ which is all about using business as a force of good in the world. Read more on www.bcorporation.net We make delicious yogurt using a unique slow-straining process that cuts down sugar and turns up taste. Less sugar, more goodness.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cultured Reduced Fat Milk, Water, Meyer Lemon Puree, Less than 1%: Tapioca Starch, Carob Bean Gum, Natural Flavors, Stevia Leaf Reb M, Sea Salt, Citric Acid, Vitamin D3, Active Yogurt Cultures L. Bulgaricus & S. Thermophilus.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More