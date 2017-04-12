Hover to Zoom
Tyson Beef Roast with Vegetables Slow Cooker Kits
44 ozUPC: 0002718256300
Nutrition Facts
5.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size8.82 OZ SERVING, Servings Per Container
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Cholesterol50mg17%
Sodium570mg24%
Total Carbohydrate19g6%
Dietary Fiber3g0%
Sugar3g0%
Protein23g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
BONELESS BEEF CHUCK ROAST, SEASONING SOLUTION (WATER, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, SALT), POTATOES, CARROTS, ONION AND CELERY.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
