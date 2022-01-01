Unprepared

Ingredients

Pork coated with seasoning (salt, dried garlic, paprika, sugar, yeast extract, dried onion, spices, dried red bell pepper, green onion flakes, smoke flavor), vinegar. SAUCE POUCH: tomato concentrate (water, tomato paste), high fructose corn syrup, brown sugar, corn syrup, vinegar, worcestershire sauce (distilled vinegar, molasses, corn syrup, water, salt, caramel color, garlic powder, sugar, spices, tamarind extract, natural flavor), salt, natural smoke flavor, spices, onion powder, natural flavor.

Allergen Info

Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

