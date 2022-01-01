Tyson® Instant Pot® BBQ Seasoned Boneless Pork Ribs Meal Kit
Product Details
A perfect meal ready to cook in a single pot, Tyson® Instant Pot® Meal Kit BBQ Seasoned Boneless Country Style Pork Ribs offers a warm meal stress free. Made with boneless pork shoulder country style ribs, this wholesome all in one meal kit includes a sweet and tangy barbeque sauce packet. Ready in 50 minutes and easy to prepare in your Instant Pot® or oven, these ribs provide 18 grams of protein per serving. For a meal that brings summer cookouts right to your kitchen, cook and serve on sandwiches with a side of coleslaw. Includes one 26 oz meal kit. Keep it real. Keep it Tyson.
- One 26 oz ready to cook BBQ Seasoned Boneless Country Style Pork Ribs Meal Kit
- Boneless pork shoulder country style ribs and a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce pouch
- Contains 18 grams of protein per 5 oz serving
- A warm, inviting meal that saves time, no compromise needed
- Easy to prepare in an Instant Pot® or conventional oven for a delicious dinner
- Keep refrigerated, ready to cook
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Pork coated with seasoning (salt, dried garlic, paprika, sugar, yeast extract, dried onion, spices, dried red bell pepper, green onion flakes, smoke flavor), vinegar. SAUCE POUCH: tomato concentrate (water, tomato paste), high fructose corn syrup, brown sugar, corn syrup, vinegar, worcestershire sauce (distilled vinegar, molasses, corn syrup, water, salt, caramel color, garlic powder, sugar, spices, tamarind extract, natural flavor), salt, natural smoke flavor, spices, onion powder, natural flavor.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
