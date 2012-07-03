U by Kotex Barely There Thin Panty Liners feature a ComfortFlex design that feels so comfy, you'll barely know it's there. These pantiliners for women are super flexible and move with you. Individually wrapped in vibrant colors and patterns inspired by the latest fashion trends, you can easily take them on the go. For period protection, try U by Kotex CleanWear Pads in regular absorbency.

100 pantiliners; U by Kotex feminine products are FSA, HSA, HRA-eligible in the U.S.

All day clean feel, great for backup period protection or everyday use

Individually wrapped in vibrant colors and patterns, inspired by the latest fashion trends; Packaging may vary from images shown