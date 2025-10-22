U by Kotex Click Regular Tampons allow you to discreetly carry in your purse or pocket as it's small in size but big on protection, these tampons go from compact to a full-size tampon in one easy step. Pull the lower half of the tampon until you hear it lock and then insert. U by Kotex feminine products are now FSA-eligible in the U.S.

Unscented tampon expands and moves with you for full coverage, helping to prevent leaks

Click tampons have a smooth tip for quick, easy, and comfortable insertion