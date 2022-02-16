U by Kotex Click Compact Super and Regular Tampon Multipack Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
U by Kotex Click Compact Super and Regular Tampon Multipack Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
U by Kotex Click Compact Super and Regular Tampon Multipack Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
U by Kotex Click Compact Super and Regular Tampon Multipack Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
U by Kotex Click Compact Super and Regular Tampon Multipack Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
U by Kotex Click Compact Super and Regular Tampon Multipack Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

U by Kotex Click Compact Super and Regular Tampon Multipack

30 ctUPC: 0003600051588
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19

Product Details

U by Kotex Click Regular & Super Tampons allow you to discreetly carry in your purse or pocket. Small in size but big on protection, these tampons go from compact to a full-size tampon in one easy step. Pull the lower half of the tampon until you hear it lock and then insert.