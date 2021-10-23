U by Kotex Click Super Plus Absorbency Compact Unscented Tampons Perspective: front
U by Kotex Click Super Plus Absorbency Compact Unscented Tampons Perspective: back
U by Kotex Click Super Plus Absorbency Compact Unscented Tampons Perspective: left
U by Kotex Click Super Plus Absorbency Compact Unscented Tampons Perspective: right
U by Kotex Click Super Plus Absorbency Compact Unscented Tampons Perspective: top
U by Kotex Click Super Plus Absorbency Compact Unscented Tampons Perspective: bottom
U by Kotex Click Super Plus Absorbency Compact Unscented Tampons

45 ctUPC: 0003600053519
Located in AISLE 19

U by Kotex Click Tampons allow you to discreetly carry in your purse or pocket as it's small in size but big on protection, these tampons go from compact to a full-size tampon in one easy step. Pull the lower half of the tampon until you hear it lock and then insert. U by Kotex feminine products are now FSA-eligible in the U.S.