Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
U by Kotex Click Super Plus Absorbency Compact Unscented Tampons
45 ctUPC: 0003600053519
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
U by Kotex Click Tampons allow you to discreetly carry in your purse or pocket as it's small in size but big on protection, these tampons go from compact to a full-size tampon in one easy step. Pull the lower half of the tampon until you hear it lock and then insert. U by Kotex feminine products are now FSA-eligible in the U.S.