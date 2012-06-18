These light absorbency panty liners give you the ideal period protection for every occasion and are more absorbent than Lightdays Thin Liners. Enjoy a fresh feeling daily with a liner that is so soft, it feels just like your underwear. Each long length liner features a breathable cover with a soft and silky touch and comfortably flexes with your body for perfect period protection.

96 long panty liners for light days or backup for spotting

Can be worn daily, helping you feel clean, fresh and protected from leaks, moisture and odors

Breathable liner made with cotton is hypoallergenic and unscented