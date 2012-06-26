Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
U by Kotex Security Lightdays Unscented Panty Liners Light Absorbency
64 ctUPC: 0003600001095
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
Get a clean, dry feeling with U by Kotex Security Lightdays Panty Liners feature Xpress-DRI technology that absorbs leaks in seconds. Dermatologist tested, U by Kotex Security pantiliners for women have no harsh ingredients, are hypoallergenic, and made without perfume or lotions. For period protection, try U by Kotex Security Ultra Thin Pads in regular absorbency.*breathable topsheet
- 64 pantiliners; U by Kotex feminine products are FSA, HSA, HRA-eligible in the U.S.
- Security Lightdays Panty Liners in long length feature a Unique Xpress-DRI technology for a clean, dry feeling
- Dermatologist tested: hypoallergenic liners, made without perfume or lotions and free of pesticides and elemental chlorine