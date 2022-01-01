Hard shell material provides superior protection. All three pieces can be nested inside each other to save space. Carry-on features a built-in USB port and interior power bank compartment that provide quick connection to your portable electronic device for a quick charge. Power bank compartment measures 9 in. W x 4 in. L x 1 in. D. (Power bank is not provided) Sturdy retractable handle system features push-button mechanism. Self-locking handle mechanism provides different handle height adjustments. Spinner wheels rotate 360 for effortless maneuverability.

Hardshell material provides superior protection.

Carry-on features a built-in USB port and interior power bank compartment that provide quick connection to your portable electronic device for a quick charge.

Spinner wheels rotate 360° for effortless maneuverability.

Large interior zippered divider and mesh pocket allow you to organize your belongings.

22” Carry-On Upright Spinner Exterior Dimensions: 21.5”H x 14.5”W x 9”D Packing Dimensions: 19.5”H x 14”W x 8.5”D.

30” Check-In Upright Spinner Exterior Dimensions: 29.5”H x 19.5”W x 12”D Packing Dimensions: 27”H x 19”W x 11.5”D.

26” Check-In Upright Spinner Exterior Dimensions: 25.5”H x 17”W x 10.75”D Packing Dimensions: 23.5”H x 16.5”W x 10.25”D.