Travel in style with this 3-Piece Hard side Luggage Set by Cypress. The 360° spinner wheels allow smooth mobility. A telescopic handle with push-button mechanism makes it easy to adjust the handle height for comfort. Top and side grab handles reduce weight to help you avoid extra fees. Tie down straps help keep your belongings in place and the hard-shell construction flexes to absorb impact.

Hardshell construction is designed to absorb impact by flexing.

Telescopic handle with push-button mechanism allows you to adjust the handle height for optimal comfort.

Top and side grab handles are designed to reduce weight to help avoid overweight fees.

Colorful hardshell and lightweight design makes your travel fun and stylish.

Exterior Dimensions: 30” Spinner Luggage: 29.5”H x 19.5”W x 12.25”D 9.83 lbs. 26” Spinner Luggage: 25.5”H x 17”W x 10.75”D 8.13 lbs. 22” Spinner Luggage: 21.5”H x 14.5”W x 9”D 6.39 lbs.

Interior Dimensions: 30” Spinner Luggage: 27.5”H x 18.5”W x 11.75”D 26” Spinner Luggage: 23.5”H x 16”W x 10.25”D 22” Spinner Luggage: 19.5”H x 13.5”W x 8.5”D.