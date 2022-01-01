Travel in style with your essentials packed inside this Esther luggage collection from U.S. Traveler. The Esther luggage collection is crafted from durable twill polyester. The suitcase is detailed with four multi-directional spinner wheels, a telescoping handle for easy mobility, and top and side grab handles that make it easy to lift. The interior includes tie-down straps to hold garments in place and a zippered mesh pocket underneath the lid. The added expansion option also helps with those extra purchases made while traveling!

Made from durable twill polyester fabric.

Includes a push-button multi-stage handle adjusts to different heights and a large interior zippered mesh pocket for easy organization.

Features four 360-degree spinner wheels for easy mobility. Includes a 2-inch expansion gusset for extra packing space. The spinner rolls upright so there is no weight on your arm.

Includes a full interior lining with compression straps to keep items in place. Top, bottom and side carrying handles for easy handling. The exterior boasts two large exterior pockets for last minute items.

23” Spinner's Exterior Dimensions: 23”H x 13.25”W x 8.5”D + 2” Exp. (6.5 lbs.) 23” Spinner's Interior Dimensions: 20”H x 13.25”W x 8.5”D + 2” Exp.