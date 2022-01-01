Craft the perfect cup of tea or coffee using your Uber Electric Tea Kettle. The easy to use one touch operation Uber Electric Tea Kettle makes it easy to make full body tea with little to no tea leaves in your cup thanks to the mesh screen at the spout, you can let your tea leaves, herbs or flowers steep in the water as it reaches boiling temperature and pour directly into your cup. The 1.7L capacity glass pot makes it easy to make as much or as little tea in each brew session. The 1000 Watt heating element quickly brings the water to boiling temperature in under 5min. You can just as easily boil water for use with a French Press or for drip coffee setups. The Uber Electric Tea Kettle also has a separate base featuring a cordless pot to allow you to easily remove the pot and directly pour your tea without having to disconnect it from the outlet. Kettle pot body is made of high Borosilicate glass that is easy to clean and BPA Free. Heating element does not directly touch the water thus preventing any calcium deposits or limescale build up from usage. The Uber Electric Tea Kettle has an auto shut off safety feature once the water reaches boiling temperature. It features a stainless steel lock mechanism to prevent water spillage during pour which is robust yet easy to unlatch, just one press and voila open sesame. our product is backed by a 90-day hassle free manufacturer warranty against any factory defects.