The Sleek and highly functional Uber Chill XL Personal Mini Fridge/cooler is capable of housing up to twelve 12 ounce cans or six 16.9 ounce bottles of your favorite beverage. Utilizing state of the art and environmentally friendly thermo-electric peltier technology, this mini fridge is capable of cooling or warming the contents within a reasonable amount of time, making it convenient in almost any occasion. In addition to this, the portable unit comes with both standard home and car power cables for ultimate portability. This is a great mini fridge for the bedroom, this small refrigerator is great as a dorm fridge, or a cubicle mini fridge.