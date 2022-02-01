Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Uber Appliance Sorbet Frozen yogurt maker|soft serve fruit machine|4pc Popsicle mold included
1UPC: 0066123947952
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Transform all of your favorite fruits into healthy and delicious frozen delights with this Fruit Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker. No need to deviate from your health routine, with this frozen dessert maker you can indulge in fresh homemade bliss without the added calories. Quick and easy to use, and even easier to clean up.