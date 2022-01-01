Hover to Zoom
UCreate Premium Coated Poster Board - Assorted
22 x 28 inUPC: 5004517353051
Purchase Options
Product Details
You won't be disappointed in this true 18 point premium coated poster board. It's colored on both sides with a durable smooth finish that does not bleed when moistened.
- Colors have superior brilliance
- Acid-free and recyclable
- Sturdy 18 pt. construction
- Vivid clean colors that withstand sunlight and resist fading
- Ideal for posters, signs, and printing
- Bleed resistant
Includes:
- 5 Neon Pink Sheets
- 5 Neon Lime Sheets
- 5 Neon Lemon Sheets
- 5 Neon Orange Sheets
- 5 Neon Blue Sheets