Ucreate Premium Poster Board - Blue
22 x 28 inUPC: 0004517353211
Product Details
You won’t be disappointed in this true 18 point premium coated poster board. It’s colored on both sides with a durable smooth finish that does not bleed when moistened. Colors have superior brilliance and fade-resistance.
- Acid free
- Recyclable
- Ideal for posters, signs, and printing
- Vivid clean colors that withstand sunlight and resist fading