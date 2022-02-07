Ucreate Premium Poster Board - Blue Perspective: front
Ucreate Premium Poster Board - Blue Perspective: back
Ucreate Premium Poster Board - Blue

22 x 28 inUPC: 0004517353211
Located in AISLE 20

You won’t be disappointed in this true 18 point premium coated poster board. It’s colored on both sides with a durable smooth finish that does not bleed when moistened. Colors have superior brilliance and fade-resistance.

  • Acid free
  • Recyclable
  • Ideal for posters, signs, and printing
  • Vivid clean colors that withstand sunlight and resist fading