Ingredients

Cane Sugar, Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), Pea Flour, Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour, Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Dried Whole Egg, Less Than 2% Of: Salt, Guar Gum, Cream Of Tartar, Baking Soda, Natural Flavor. CONTAINS: EGG.

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.

