Udi's Gluten Free Brownie Mug Cakes Mix 4 Count

8.4 ozUPC: 0069899780986
Finally, you can indulge in a decadent dessert that fits your gluten free lifestyle with Udi's Gluten Free Brownie Mug Cakes. These delicious dessert cups combine flavor and convenience in a gluten free cake mix that is ready in minutes. Simply combine water and mix in your favorite mug; pop it in the microwave and in minutes, you'll have a mouthwatering, gluten free dessert. Treat yourself. Go on, dig in!

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 pouch (60g)
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol40mg13%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate43g16%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar27g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron3.1mg15%
Potassium310mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Cane Sugar, Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), Pea Flour, Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour, Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Dried Whole Egg, Less Than 2% Of: Salt, Guar Gum, Cream Of Tartar, Baking Soda, Natural Flavor.  CONTAINS: EGG.

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.

