Udi's Gluten Free Brownie Mug Cakes Mix 4 Count
Product Details
Finally, you can indulge in a decadent dessert that fits your gluten free lifestyle with Udi's Gluten Free Brownie Mug Cakes. These delicious dessert cups combine flavor and convenience in a gluten free cake mix that is ready in minutes. Simply combine water and mix in your favorite mug; pop it in the microwave and in minutes, you'll have a mouthwatering, gluten free dessert. Treat yourself. Go on, dig in!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), Pea Flour, Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour, Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Dried Whole Egg, Less Than 2% Of: Salt, Guar Gum, Cream Of Tartar, Baking Soda, Natural Flavor. CONTAINS: EGG.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More