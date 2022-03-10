Udi's Gluten Free Cranberry Granola
Product Details
Start your morning off right with Udi's Gluten Free Cranberry Granola. Certified gluten free oats combine with delicious cranberries and walnuts to create mouthwatering granola clusters for a tasty gluten free breakfast or on-the-go snack. Our granola contains no dairy or egg ingredients, making it flexible for any lifestyle.
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- Soy Free
- Egg Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Oats , Tapioca Syrup , Canola Oil , * , Dried Cranberries ( Cranberries , Cane Sugar , Glycerine , Citric Acid ) , Walnuts , Cane Sugar , Brown Rice Syrup , Brown Rice Crisp ( Brown Rice Flour ) , Molasses , Natural Flavor , Brown Sugar , Salt , Rosemary Extract . * , Non-GMO .
Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More