Udi's Gluten Free Cranberry Granola

12 ozUPC: 0069899780616
Start your morning off right with Udi's Gluten Free Cranberry Granola. Certified gluten free oats combine with delicious cranberries and walnuts to create mouthwatering granola clusters for a tasty gluten free breakfast or on-the-go snack. Our granola contains no dairy or egg ingredients, making it flexible for any lifestyle.

  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • Soy Free
  • Egg Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar7g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Oats , Tapioca Syrup , Canola Oil , * , Dried Cranberries ( Cranberries , Cane Sugar , Glycerine , Citric Acid ) , Walnuts , Cane Sugar , Brown Rice Syrup , Brown Rice Crisp ( Brown Rice Flour ) , Molasses , Natural Flavor , Brown Sugar , Salt , Rosemary Extract . * , Non-GMO .

Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
