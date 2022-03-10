Nutrition Facts

5.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 140

% Daily value*

Total Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 40mg 2%

Total Carbohydrate 20g 7% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 7g

Protein 3g