Udi's Gluten Free Delicious Whole Grain Sandwich Bread
Product Details
Enjoy bread, even while limiting your gluten intake, with Udi's Gluten Free Whole Grain Sandwich Bread. This soft and delicious bread is full of hearty grain flavor. It is so tasty, you won't believe it is gluten free. The soft, light texture is ideal for sandwiches, for toast, or simply with a dollop of your favorite jam.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Tapioca Starch, Brown Rice Flour, Canola Oil, Egg Whites, Cane Sugar, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Tapioca Syrup, Sorghum Flour, Rice Starch, Yeast, Apple Cider Vinegar, Sorghum Grain, Flax Seed Meal, Gum Blend (Xanthan Gum, Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Apple Fiber, Molasses, Salt, Amaranth Flour, Teff Flour, Cultured Brown Rice, Brown Rice, Locust Bean Gum, Enzymes
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More