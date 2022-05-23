Udi's Gluten Free Delicious Whole Grain Sandwich Bread Perspective: front
Udi's Gluten Free Delicious Whole Grain Sandwich Bread Perspective: back
Udi's Gluten Free Delicious Whole Grain Sandwich Bread Perspective: left
Udi's Gluten Free Delicious Whole Grain Sandwich Bread

18 ozUPC: 0069899781024
Product Details

Enjoy bread, even while limiting your gluten intake, with Udi's Gluten Free Whole Grain Sandwich Bread. This soft and delicious bread is full of hearty grain flavor. It is so tasty, you won't believe it is gluten free. The soft, light texture is ideal for sandwiches, for toast, or simply with a dollop of your favorite jam.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Tapioca Starch, Brown Rice Flour, Canola Oil, Egg Whites, Cane Sugar, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Tapioca Syrup, Sorghum Flour, Rice Starch, Yeast, Apple Cider Vinegar, Sorghum Grain, Flax Seed Meal, Gum Blend (Xanthan Gum, Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Apple Fiber, Molasses, Salt, Amaranth Flour, Teff Flour, Cultured Brown Rice, Brown Rice, Locust Bean Gum, Enzymes

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.