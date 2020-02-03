Ingredients

Gluten Free Lasagna Paste (Brown Rice Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Eggs, Egg Whites, Vinegar, Xanthan Gum, Salt), Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Puree, Salt, Citric Acid), Ricotta Cheese (Whey, Cream, Vinegar, Salt), Mozzarella Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Cooked Italian Sausage (Pork, Water, Seasonings [Spices, Salt, Paprika, Dehydrated Garlic, Brown Sugar], Rosemary Extract), Water, Pear Tomatoes (Peeled Pear Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Salt, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid), Cream Cheese (Cultured Milk and Cream, Salt, Stabilizers [Xanthan and/or Carob Bean and/or Guar Gums]), Tomato Paste, Onions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Dried Cane Syrup, Basil, Roasted Garlic Puree, Corn Starch, Spices, Sea Salt, Oregano, Spinach

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More