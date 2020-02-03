Udi's Gluten Free Italian Sausage Lasagna Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Udi's Gluten Free Italian Sausage Lasagna

8 ozUPC: 0069899780803
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 27

Product Details

Let's lasagna! Introducing Udi's Italian Sausage Lasagna—ribbons of gluten free pasta sheets layered with Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese and real Italian Sausage crumbles. It's time to get your fix of Italia! Look for our delicious gluten free baked good in the bakery or freezer aisle.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tray (227 g)
Amount per serving
Calories420
% Daily value*
Total Fat25g38.46%
Saturated Fat12g60%
Trans Fat0.5g
Cholesterol95mg31.67%
Sodium650mg27.08%
Total Carbohydrate33g11%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar5g
Protein18g
Calcium350mg35%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A1250Number of International Units25%
Vitamin C9mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gluten Free Lasagna Paste (Brown Rice Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Eggs, Egg Whites, Vinegar, Xanthan Gum, Salt), Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Puree, Salt, Citric Acid), Ricotta Cheese (Whey, Cream, Vinegar, Salt), Mozzarella Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Cooked Italian Sausage (Pork, Water, Seasonings [Spices, Salt, Paprika, Dehydrated Garlic, Brown Sugar], Rosemary Extract), Water, Pear Tomatoes (Peeled Pear Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Salt, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid), Cream Cheese (Cultured Milk and Cream, Salt, Stabilizers [Xanthan and/or Carob Bean and/or Guar Gums]), Tomato Paste, Onions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Dried Cane Syrup, Basil, Roasted Garlic Puree, Corn Starch, Spices, Sea Salt, Oregano, Spinach

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More