Udi's Gluten Free Italian Sausage Lasagna
Product Details
Let's lasagna! Introducing Udi's Italian Sausage Lasagna—ribbons of gluten free pasta sheets layered with Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese and real Italian Sausage crumbles. It's time to get your fix of Italia! Look for our delicious gluten free baked good in the bakery or freezer aisle.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Lasagna Paste (Brown Rice Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Eggs, Egg Whites, Vinegar, Xanthan Gum, Salt), Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Puree, Salt, Citric Acid), Ricotta Cheese (Whey, Cream, Vinegar, Salt), Mozzarella Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Cooked Italian Sausage (Pork, Water, Seasonings [Spices, Salt, Paprika, Dehydrated Garlic, Brown Sugar], Rosemary Extract), Water, Pear Tomatoes (Peeled Pear Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Salt, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid), Cream Cheese (Cultured Milk and Cream, Salt, Stabilizers [Xanthan and/or Carob Bean and/or Guar Gums]), Tomato Paste, Onions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Dried Cane Syrup, Basil, Roasted Garlic Puree, Corn Starch, Spices, Sea Salt, Oregano, Spinach
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
