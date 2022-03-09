Hover to Zoom
Udi's Gluten Free Original Granola
12 ozUPC: 0069899780617
Product Details
- Granola with Raisins + Banana Chips + Honey + Nuts
- Original Flavor
- Kosher
- Simple Honest Ingredients Yummy taste
- 100% Whole Grain • 16g or More Per Serving
- Full of Taste • Free of Gluten
- Dairy, Soy & Egg Free
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg1.96%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar6g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron12mg70%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Oats, Tapioca Syrup, Canola Oil, Raisins, Banana Chip (Bananas, Coconut Oil, Cane Sugar, Natural Banana Flavor), Cane Sugar, Brown Rice Syrup, Brown Rice Crisp (Brown Rice Flour), Walnuts, Cashew, Almonds, Pistachios, Molasses, Natural Flavor, Brown Sugar, Salt, Rosemary Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
