Start your morning off right with Udi's Gluten Free Au Naturel Granola, sweetened with pure honey. Certified gluten free oats combine with delicious pure honey to create mouthwatering granola clusters for a tasty gluten free breakfast or on-the-go snack. Our Au Naturel granola is non-GMO, is made with 100% whole grains, contains no dairy or egg ingredients, and has 8 grams of protein per serving.