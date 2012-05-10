Hover to Zoom
Udi's Gluten Free Pure & Simple Au Naturel Granola
12 ozUPC: 0069899780615
Start your morning off right with Udi's Gluten Free Au Naturel Granola, sweetened with pure honey. Certified gluten free oats combine with delicious pure honey to create mouthwatering granola clusters for a tasty gluten free breakfast or on-the-go snack. Our Au Naturel granola is non-GMO, is made with 100% whole grains, contains no dairy or egg ingredients, and has 8 grams of protein per serving.
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate39g14.18%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar10g
Protein8g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.8mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Oats, Honey, Canola Oil
Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
