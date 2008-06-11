Ultra Slim Tea Cran-Raspberry Herbal Tea Bags
Product Details
Balanced Diet Plan Included Cran-Raspberry Ultra Slim Tea® is a unique blend of rare herbs indigenous to China, South America and the United States. This all natural herbal tea offers a rich, satisfying taste in hot or iced tea. Cran-Raspberry Ultra Slim Tea® helps accelerate the digestive process to effectively reduce water retention and gently rid the body of impurities.
- 100% Natural
- Caffeine Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Senna , Mallow , Ginseng , Eleuthero Root , Licorice , as , Natural , Sweetener , Flavors Natural Cranberries
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More