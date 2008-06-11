Ultra Slim Tea Cran-Raspberry Herbal Tea Bags Perspective: front
Balanced Diet Plan Included Cran-Raspberry Ultra Slim Tea® is a unique blend of rare herbs indigenous to China, South America and the United States. This all natural herbal tea offers a rich, satisfying taste in hot or iced tea. Cran-Raspberry Ultra Slim Tea® helps accelerate the digestive process to effectively reduce water retention and gently rid the body of impurities.

  • 100% Natural
  • Caffeine Free

Nutrition Facts
24.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Senna , Mallow , Ginseng , Eleuthero Root , Licorice , as , Natural , Sweetener , Flavors Natural Cranberries

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

