Ultra Slim Tea Double Mint Herbal Tea Bags
TheDoubleMintUltra Slim Tea blend of 100% natural herbs provides a light, delicious caffeine free beverage that helps achieve results in aiding digestion and contributing to weight loss. Double Mint Ultra Slim Tea gently assists the digestive system by stimulating peristaltic action of the intestinal tract.Mild lubricating herbs encourage elimination of excess waste and toxins…without the discomfort of cramps or diarrhea.
- 100% Natural
- Caffeine Free
- Delicious herbal Formula
- Balanced Diet Plan Included
Ingredients
Senna , Mallow , Ginseng , Eleuthero Root , Licorice , as , Natural , Sweeteners , Flavors Natural Peppermint , and , Flavors Natural Spearmint
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
