TheDoubleMintUltra Slim Tea blend of 100% natural herbs provides a light, delicious caffeine free beverage that helps achieve results in aiding digestion and contributing to weight loss. Double Mint Ultra Slim Tea gently assists the digestive system by stimulating peristaltic action of the intestinal tract.Mild lubricating herbs encourage elimination of excess waste and toxins…without the discomfort of cramps or diarrhea.

  • 100% Natural
  • Caffeine Free
  • Delicious herbal Formula
  • Balanced Diet Plan Included

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
24.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Senna , Mallow , Ginseng , Eleuthero Root , Licorice , as , Natural , Sweeteners , Flavors Natural Peppermint , and , Flavors Natural Spearmint

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More