Ultra Slim Tea Orange Spice Herbal Tea Bags
Product Details
TheOrange Spice Ultra Slim Tea blend of 100% natural herbs provides a light, delicious caffeine free beverage that helps achieve results in aiding digestion and contributing to weight loss. Orange Spice Ultra Slim Tea gently assists the digestive system by stimulating peristaltic action of the intestinal tract. Mild lubricating herbs encourage elimination of excess waste and toxins… without the discomfort of cramps or diarrhea.
- Delicious Herbal Formula
- 100% Natural
- Caffeine Free
- Balanced Diet Plan Included
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Senna , Mallow , Flavors Natural Oranges , Panax Ginseng , Eleuthero Root , Licorice , Sweetener , Flavors Natural Spice Blend
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More