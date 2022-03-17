Umpqua Oats Organic Gluten Free Banana Walnut Oatmeal Cups
Product Details
Our Organic Oatmeal On-the-Go treats you to exactly the kind of flavor and nutrition you’d expect from real oatmeal. Forget the instant mush you’ve reluctantly grown to accept, Umpqua Oats Organic Oatmeal On-the-Go is thick and chewy and full of flavorful, all-natural ingredients!Thick premium Organic Oats combined with Organic Bananas and Organic Walnuts.
- Thick, Nutritious Whole Oats
- 100% Organic Ingredients
- No Artificial Anything
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic whole rolled oat groats, organic cane sugar, organic walnuts, organic freeze dried bananas, sea salt, organic cinnamon.<p> Manufactured in a facility that uses wheat, tree nuts, soy, peanuts and dairy.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More