Our Organic Oatmeal On-the-Go treats you to exactly the kind of flavor and nutrition you’d expect from real oatmeal. Forget the instant mush you’ve reluctantly grown to accept, Umpqua Oats Organic Oatmeal On-the-Go is thick and chewy and full of flavorful, all-natural ingredients!Thick premium Organic Oats combined with Organic Bananas and Organic Walnuts.

Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size2.47 oz
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g
Saturated Fat1g
Trans Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate49g
Dietary Fiber6g
Protein8g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic whole rolled oat groats, organic cane sugar, organic walnuts, organic freeze dried bananas, sea salt, organic cinnamon.<p> Manufactured in a facility that uses wheat, tree nuts, soy, peanuts and dairy.

