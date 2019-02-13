Hover to Zoom
Uncle Lee's Body Slim Dieter Tea Cranberry
30 Tea BagsUPC: 0089224100028
Product Details
Uncle Lee''s Body Balance Dieter Tea is blended with premium natural herbs and spices. The formula and preparation are based on an old Chinese book of medicine, "Detailed Outlines on Chinese Herbs," by Lee Se-Zhen, 1518-1593. After centuries of use, it has proven to be one of the best healthy beverages for dieters.
Nutritional Information
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Senna (Senna Alexandrina, Leaf) . Other Ingredients : Hibiscus Flower , Cranberry Flavor .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
