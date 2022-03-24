Hover to Zoom
Uncle Lee's Organic Green Tea
100 ctUPC: 0089224100068
Purchase Options
Product Details
Uncle Lee's Green Tea (camellia sinensis) comes from high in the mountains of the Fujian Province of China and is grown without pesticides, with natural fertilizer and with careful attention for the preservation of the ecosystem.
- Blending Eastern & Western Traditions, Naturally
- A Premium Organic Green Tea in Tea Bags
- USDA Organic Certified by EcoCert®
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Green Tea Leaves ( Camellia Sinensis ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More