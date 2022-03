Uncle Sam Raisin Bran Cereal Is A Completely Non-Gmo Food. Made With Toasted Whole Grain Flakes And Sun-Ripened Raisins, This Low-Sodium, Kosher Cereal Contains 6 G. Of Fiber And 6 G. Of Protein Per Serving. Each 13 Oz. Box Is A Source For A Low-Fat Breakfast. See Nutrition Facts Panel For Allergens.