Underwood Rose Bubbles Wine Spritzer
375 mLUPC: 0085603600119
Located in AISLE 1
Product Details
It’s hard to keep your pinky up when you’re drinking wine from a 375 mL can. These are the most approachable and ready-to-travel anywhere wines we produce. Whether you’re sitting in a hot tub after a good day of riding or heading where other wines dare not travel, we have you covered without sacrificing the craft taste Union is known for.
- Tasting notes: Pink Grapefruit, Hood Strawberry, Watermelon
- Our Wine is Vegan and Gluten-Free
- 375 mL