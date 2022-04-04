It’s hard to keep your pinky up when you’re drinking wine from a 375 mL can. These are the most approachable and ready-to-travel anywhere wines we produce. Whether you’re sitting in a hot tub after a good day of riding or heading where other wines dare not travel, we have you covered without sacrificing the craft taste Union is known for.

Tasting Notes: Lemon Verbena, White Stone Fruit & Apple

Our Wine is Vegan and Gluten-Free

375 mL