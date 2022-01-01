What child hasn't imagined he or she was an space traveler? The Child's White Astronaut Costume is a NASA approved white jumpsuit that looks like a real spacesuit worn by real astronauts. This NASA costume is a white full body jumpsuit with a zipper front. It has black detailing like the belt, zipper pocket covers, suspenders, wrist cuffs, and collar. It also features patches of the NASA insignia and astronaut wings on the chest as well as an American flag on one shoulder and a mission patch on the other. This costume can be accessorized with black gloves, boot covers, and an astronaut helmet, all sold separately. The Child's White Astronaut Costume will be the coolest costume at the Halloween party. It looks so authentic that everyone will wonder if it's the real thing. Your child will want to wear this costume over and over. Costume features a white jumpsuit with embroidered patches. Size: Small (Fits most sizes 4-6), Medium (Fits most sizes 6-8), Large (Fits most sizes 10-12). Includes: Jumpsuit. Shoes not included.