Hover to Zoom
Union Products 51680SC 16 in. Swan Planter - White
1UPC: 0007830451680
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
A lush and green garden is a thing of beauty. A well trimmed lawn or garden is a pleasure to behold. Check out our high quality garden supplies which are highly durable and stable.Features. 16" Swan Planter. Made of weather resistant plastic. Painted beak. Approximate size of planter opening 6.25"x8". Made in USASpecifications. Color White. Size 16 in.. Weight 2 lbs