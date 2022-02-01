Hover to Zoom
Union Products 53304SC 12.5 in. Grecian Urn Planter - Black
1UPC: 0007830453304
Product Details
A lush and green garden is a thing of beauty. A well trimmed lawn or garden is a pleasure to behold. Check out our high quality garden supplies which are highly durable and stable.Features. Grecian Urn Black Color. Made of weather resistant plastic. Approximate size of planter opening 12.5" diameter. Made in USASpecifications. Color Black. Size 12.5 in.. Weight 3 lbs