Unique Folds of Honor Original Splits Pretzels
11 ozUPC: 0007992711051
Product Details
The Original Splits you love, in a special bag that supports the Folds of Honor program, which provides educational scholarship to the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service-members. Five cents of every bag sold is donated to this admirable cause. The mission: HONOR THEIR SACRIFICE. EDUCATE THEIR LEGACY.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
10.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeabout 3 pretzels
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Unbleached Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Soda, Yeast
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
