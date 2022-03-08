Hover to Zoom
Unique Pretzel Bakery Extra Dark Pretzel Splits
11 ozUPC: 0007992711021
Our Extra Dark Pretzel is far darker, crunchier, and bolder than our competition. Because of our Split baking process we are able to nicely burn the outside of the pretzel while keeping the inside white and crunchy. Oh, and as always, we let our process CREATE the flavor, we never ADD the flavor with malts or sugars like some others do.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3pretzels (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium395mg17.17%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Unbleached Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Soda and Yeast
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
