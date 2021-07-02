Hover to Zoom
Unique Pretzel Bakery Sourdough Pretzel Rings
11 ozUPC: 0007992711311
Product Details
These satisfying pretzel rings are made using our classic Pennsylvania Dutch sourdough recipe.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3pretzels (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium295mg12.83%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium7mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Unbleached Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Malted Barley, Salt, Soda, Yeast and Hops
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible