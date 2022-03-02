Hover to Zoom
Unite 7 Seconds Dry Thermal Shine Glossing Spray
6 ozUPC: 0070037145167
Purchase Options
Product Details
UNITE Hair 7 Seconds Glossing Dry Thermal Shine is one of the best hair products for head-turning shine. Not only does this lightweight spray add gloss, it also protects your strands from the effects of heat styling and UV rays. If you're always fighting frizz, try this product to turn your tresses around. Just spray onto dry hair before heat styling or use anytime for a touch-up.